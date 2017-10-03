Yvonne Kendrick | 1933 – 2017

Yvonne Kendrick, 84, died Friday, September 29, 2017, at Sunshine Meadows Retirement Community, Buhler, Kansas. She was born March 24, 1933, in Lometa, Texas, the daughter of Barney and Veris (Miller) Trammell.

Yvonne was a 1950 graduate of Johnson High School. She was owner of Kendrick-Meale Income Tax in Minneapolis.

On June 17, 1951, she married Thomas Edward Kendrick in Johnson. She is survived by: her children and their spouses, Tim and Gayle of Wittmann, AZ, Teresa Lusk and Trex of Gravois Mills, MO, Pam Eikleberry and Kevin of Cave Creek, AZ, Patrick and Kathy of Hesston, and Thomas and Yancy of Hutchinson; sisters, Wanda Faulkenburg of Tyler, TX, and Ouida Macdermid of Prescott, AZ; 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Yvonne was preceded in death by: her husband, Thomas; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.

A private family graveside will be held at Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.