HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Yowanda Lee Gardner, 49, of Hutchinson, died September 20, 2017. Yowanda is survived by: children, Justin, Cedric, Jessica, and Kyra; brothers, Kevin Chesteen and Shannon Chesteen; and close friend, Elva Dodds. Cremation has taken place. A private family inurnment will take place at a later date. Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

