Yates waives jury trial in battery of correctional officers

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 25-year-old Wichita man accused of two counts of battery of a corrections officer waived his right to a jury trial Tuesday and agreed to have a bench trial on stipulated facts.

Michael Yates reportedly caused a disturbance inside the Reno County Correctional Facility. The state says he struck two officers with a closed fist inside the local detention facility back on Jan. 24 of this year.

Officers were called to the B-Pod in the jail to move Yates to another area because of bad behavior. He then reportedly fought with the deputies. During that struggle, Yates struck two of them. He continued to struggle with the officers, causing them to use a taser at the jail. He was then taken to a secure location.

He already faces sentencing in another case where he was convicted of battery of a female corrections officer at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Although Judge Trish Rose didn’t issue an immediate ruling after the bench trial, she did mention that he’ll be sentenced in both cases on Oct. 27.

Yates was released on parole from his prison sentence on Oct. 3 and is now in the Reno County Correctional Facility awaiting sentencing, which will most likely send him back to prison.

He had served time for two convictions in Sedgwick County, one from gambling and the other for distribution of drugs.