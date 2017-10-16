Wyatt Sean Hughes | 1997 – 2017

Wyatt Sean Hughes, 20, died October 10, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born October 7, 1997, in Hutchinson, to Sean A. and Jenny (Jackson) Hughes. Wyatt graduated from Buhler High School in 2016 and attended Hutchinson Community College. He was a delivery driver for Papa Johns’ Pizza. Wyatt enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing football, and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by: parents, Sean and Jenny Hughes; brother, Dakota Hughes, all of Hutchinson; aunt, Denise Miller (Monte) of Greenville, NC; maternal grandfather, Butch Jackson and wife Mary of Great Bend.

He was preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents, Dale and Carol Hughes; maternal grandmother, Brenda Johnson and husband Ray.

Parish rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, October 16, 2017, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Our Lady Of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson, with Father Ned J. Blick officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, with family to receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to Wyatt Sean Hughes Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Wyatt gave the gift of life after his death by being an organ and tissue donor.