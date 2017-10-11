Women for Kansas Hutchinson Area Chapter MOD Squad Meeting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A joint meeting of the Hutchinson Area Chapter of Women for Kansas and The MOD Squad is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 16, at Shears Technology Auditorium on the Hutchinson Community College campus (1400 N. Plum) from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

John Deardoff, Hutchinson City Manager, will present information on the ¼ percent sales tax referendum, local economic issues, the comprehensive plan, and the challenges ahead.

Women for Kansas is a non-partisan group whose mission is to recruit, motivate, and educate women who will advocate for moderate policies and actively participate in the process of electing moderates to public office.

The MOD Squad is a group of nonpartisan citizens concerned about the direction our state is headed and wish to return to our progressive roots.

All interested people are invited to attend.