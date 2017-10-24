Woman hospitalized after Reno County crash

RENO COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. Monday in Reno County.

A 2008 GMC Denali driven by Dick Lee Kovarna 56, was westbound on Haven Steel Place after leaving the Kwik Shop in Haven, according to a social media report from the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

Kovarna said he wasn’t paying attention and thought he was on the highway. He said he was looking down and when he raised his head, he saw the road ended and was not able to stop his vehicle.

The Denali left the roadway and traveled approximately 160 feet before striking a culvert.

A passenger in the vehicle Dianne R. Kovarna 50, was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita by Haven EMS for lower back and leg injury. The driver was not injured.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, according to the sheriff’s department.