Woman accused of animal cruelty formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 19-year-old Pretty Prairie woman has been formally charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

Cheyenne Rippy is accused in one of the charges with failing to provide food, water, protection from the elements, and opportunity to exercise or other care for the well-being of the animals.

The final two counts accuse her of causing injury to her animals.

One of the charges, according to the state, occurred on Aug. 31, while the other two occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 13.

Rippy is free on bond and entered not guilty pleas to the three misdemeanor counts. She was assigned an attorney and she’ll be back in court on Oct. 5.