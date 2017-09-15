Witt sentenced in bleach attack

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Destiny Witt, one of the women accused in a bleach attack at a Hutchinson laundromat was sentenced Friday. She was granted 2 years community corrections with a 2-year, 5-month underlying sentence.

Witt entered pleas to two charges including aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. As part of a plea agreement, the state dropped a charge of aggravated robbery and misdemeanor battery.

One of the other suspects, Jamice Craig, also entered a plea to aggravated battery and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery. She still awaits sentencing.

The preliminary hearing for the third suspect, Victoria Keene, is in recess to allow the state to locate three witnesses who didn’t appear in court.

The victim says the incident occurred in the 600 block of East 4th at a local laundromat. The victim was knocked down, had bleach poured on her, and her ankle run over by a vehicle.