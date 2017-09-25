Wilma E. Tipton | 1944 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wilma Elizabeth Tipton, 73, of Hutchinson, died September 21, 2017, at Diversicare of Sedgwick. She was born February 24, 1944, in Olathe, the daughter of Robert and Mary (Vanderpete) Howard. Wilma was a homemaker.

On August 3, 1987, she married Lonnie Tipton in Miami, Oklahoma.

Wilma is survived by: her husband, Lonnie of the home; sons, David Gardner and Doyle Tipton of Hutchinson; daughters, Linda Scoggin and husband Chris of Hutchinson, Debbie Gardner; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Frank Howard; and sister, Thelma Howard.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 26, 2017, at Eleventh Avenue Chapel, 1326 W 11th Ave, Hutchinson, with Pastor Earlene Ratliff officiating. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.