William “Bill” Morand | 1924 – 2017

William “Bill” R. Morand, 93, died on October 18, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born on July 15, 1924 to William E. and Harriet (Wilson) Morand in Topeka, Kansas.

After graduating high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Navy on June 16, 1943 in Topeka, KS. He was honorably discharged on March 22, 1946 in Norman, OK.

October 8, 1946 Bill married Betty J. Mc Allister in Macon, Missouri. She preceded him in death.

Upon his discharge from service, Bill gained employment with Gulf Oil in Enid, Ok, the Spencer Chemical Company, and then entered retirement in 1990, as the President and CEO for the Collingwood Grain Company. He then went to for Edna E. Collingwood Trust, as the CEO and retired in 2005.

Bill held a church membership with Trinity United Methodist Church, Hutchinson.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion in Hutchinson, and the American Quarter Horse Association. He was a very loving man that will be greatly missed by many.

Preceding him in death are his parent, his wife, Betty; sister, Virginia L. Whitley and a daughter, Susan J. Smith.

Survivors include his daughter Mary Ann Morand, Wichita, KS and granddaughter, Heather M. Gomez, Hutchinson.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 23, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, Hutchinson, KS, with Pastor Mike McGuire presiding.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.

Memorials may be made to Reins of Hope, c/o Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E.30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.