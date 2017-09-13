Westar employees achieve full participation in fundraising drive

TOPEKA, Kan. — Westar Energy’s annual fundraising pledge drive, “Your Gift, Your Choice,” is underway.

Just a few days in, all employees in the Hutchinson Service Center have pledged donations to area charities.

“Local charitable organizations provide a network of resources and support integral to the success of their communities,” Aaron Stegmaier, Westar Energy manager of operations in Hutchinson, said. “I’m proud of our local employees for their commitment to these organizations. Storekeeper Haylie Reese did a great job coordinating our local campaign. Westar Energy is happy to match their gift.”

Employees pledged donations to Hutchinson organizations: United Way of Reno County; Boys and Girls Club of Hutchinson; Hutchinson Meals on Wheels; Salvation Army; Kansas Children’s Service League; and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County. Pledges were also made to Center of Hope/Project Deserve in Wichita.

Westar Energy will match dollar-for-dollar all employee donations made through “Your Gift, Your Choice.”

Last year, employees company-wide gave a record-setting $540,000. With the company match, more than $1 million were donated to area organizations through the campaign.