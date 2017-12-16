Wanted felon caught inside local theater

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A Kansas man listed as an absconder from community corrections finds himself in more trouble after he was arrested for aggravated burglary and drug charges.

Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, two custodians caught 25-year-old Schuyler Willis, 25, inside the B&B Theaters in Hutchinson by two custodians.

They called the police who arrived at the scene and found Willis in one of the projection rooms. He claimed he was an employee, but the custodians told police he shouldn’t be there. He apparently had stayed in the theater when it closed Wednesday night.

Police started to arrest Willis and he became combative when they tried to place handcuffs on him and they ended up using a Tazor at least a couple of times before he finally became cooperative.

He was carrying a bag which according to statements made in court contained three headphones reportedly belonging to the theater and also was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Potential charges include aggravated burglary, felony interference, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He’s also being held on the warrant for absconding from corrections for a drug conviction from 2014.

He should be back in court on Dec. 22, for the reading of any formal charges.