Waco Lee Cross | 1960 – 2017

Waco Lee Cross, 57, of Hutchinson, died October 2, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born August 15, 1960, in Greensburg, the son of Daniel L. and Vivian B. (Bragg) Cross. Waco graduated from Southwestern Heights High School in 1978 and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Fort Hays State University and his Master’s Degree from Northwestern Oklahoma State University. He taught in public schools in the Topeka area, Ashland, and for the last 11 years in the Nickerson School District, both in the high school and the elementary school. Waco was of the Methodist faith.

On November 27, 2004, he married Cecilia M. Peña in Ashland.

Waco is survived by: his wife, Cecilia of the home; daughters, Charlotte and Jacqueline of the home; mother, Vivian Cross of Sun City, KS; and brother, Chad Cross and his wife Jennifer and their children, Jaice, Jacob, and Seth of Fort Scott.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Mike.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, October 9, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends one hour before service time on Monday. Memorials may be made to the Waco Cross Children’s Education Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.