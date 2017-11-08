Voters reject school bonds in Newton, Hays

HARVEY COUNTY —Fifty-six percent of voters in Newton rejected a $61 million dollar bond for renovations to buildings in USD 373 on Tuesday. If passed the measure would have increased property taxes approximately $100 on a $100,000 home.

Voters overwhelmingly rejected a $78 million bond issue that would have built two new elementary schools and more in Hays USD 489. Sixty percent of the voters said no to the tax increase of $128 a year on a $100K home.

Rose Hill voters approved a $10 million bond for security enhancement for USD 394 on Tuesday. It replaces another bond and will not impact property taxes.