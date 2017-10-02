Hit-and-run victim dies, suspect faces murder charge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The victim of the hit-and-run accident in the 1200 block of East 4th back on Sept. 21 has died.

He died Monday morning, according to Hutchinson Police Lt. Marty Robertson.

Jose Lopez was riding his bicycle when he was struck by Taylor Lukone with what the state says was an intentional act. According to statements made at an earlier court hearing, he was upset with Lopez because of the way he had treated people.

Lukone now faces a charge of first-degree murder for this incident, according to Robertson.

Lukone is expected to be in court Tuesday for the reading of any formal charges.