Convicted Kansas felon caught with stolen car, drugs and more

BARTON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony theft and drug charges.

Just before 9 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to Walmart, 3503 10th Street in Great Bend, in reference to a stolen vehicle, according to a media release.

Pablo Sanchez-Montero told officers he left his gold 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis at Walmart for service in the automotive service center. When Sanchez-Montero returned to pick up his vehicle, he discovered that it had been stolen.

Officers began searching the area and reviewing security video to determine the identity of the person who stole the vehicle. The vehicle was later located in the parking lot at Comfort Inn, 911 Grant in Great Bend.

The suspect, who was later identified as Calvin Hinz, 34, was staying in a room at the motel. Based on the information from the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for the motel room that Hinz was in and arrested him.

Hinz identified himself to the arresting officer as a Federal Agent, which was later determined to be false information.

At the time Hinz was arrested, he was in possession of other stolen property and narcotics.

Hinz was booked into the Barton County Jail on the charges of felony theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, and false impersonation. Formal charges in this case are pending in Barton County District Court.

The vehicle was processed and released back to the owner. Hinz has previous convictions for theft, forgery and drugs, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.