Vera A. Ummel | 1949 – 2017

Vera A. Ummel, 68, of Hutchinson, died October 10, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born June 8, 1949, in Hutchinson, to Bernard and Arlie (Taylor) Hiebert. Vera graduated from Partridge High School in 1967 and attended Hutchinson Community College. She was a loving and supportive homemaker who adored her grandchildren. Vera was a member of TECK Club, Bunko group, Red Hat Society, and Serendipity Sams Camping Club.

On September 29, 1982, she married Jerry G. Ummel, in South Hutchinson. They shared 35 years of marriage.

Vera is survived by: husband, Jerry of the home; son, John and wife Dawn; grandson, Brandon Ummel; granddaughter, Katie ‘Little Vera’ Ummel; all of Hutchinson; siblings, Betty Greever and husband Richard of Hutchinson, Ardith May of South Hutchinson, Paul Hiebert and wife Patty of South Hutchinson, Ralph Hiebert and wife Toni of Hutchinson, Glennys Tedder of Hutchinson, Phyllis Balzer and husband Tom of South Hutchinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; nieces and nephews; and cousins.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Crossroads Christian Church, 43rd and Monroe, with Pastor Lee Keele officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Hutchinson Animal Shelter, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.