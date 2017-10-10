USGS: Earthquake shakes portions of central-Kansas

SALINE COUNTY — An earthquake shook central Kansas on Tuesday afternoon.

The quake at 3:25p.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 19 miles southeast of Salina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It is the first earthquake reported since a 2.6 magnitude quake on Sunday October 8, centered four miles east of Harper.

A pair of quakes shook north of Harper on September 28, according to the USGS.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Tuesday’s quake.