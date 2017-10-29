USGS: Another earthquake shakes north-central Kansas

CLOUD COUNTY — An earthquake shook north-central Kansas on Saturday. The quake just before 6p.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 24 miles northwest of Concordia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A 2.7 quake shook southwest of Mankato in the north central Kansas on Friday October 13.

Saturday’s quake is the first in Kansas since a 2.7 magnitude quake shook Sumner County on October 19. There are no damage or injuries reported from Saturday evening’s quake.