USGS: 3rd earthquake this week shakes Kansas

HARPER COUNTY — A third earthquake this week shook portions of Kansas Wednesday. The quake at 6:29p.m. measured a magnitude 3.1 and was centered approximately ten miles northwest of Harper, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

On Tuesday a magnitude 2.5 quake was centered approximately 19 miles southeast of Salina, according to the USGS. On Sunday a 2.6 magnitude quake was centered four miles east of Harper.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Wednesday’s quake.