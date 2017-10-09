USD 312 Board approves public hearing to close Partridge school

HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven USD 312 School Board set a date of Nov. 13 for a public hearing on the proposed closing of Partridge Elementary School. After much discussion, some of which was directed at Superintendent Clark Wedel, the vote was 5-2 to proceed with the public hearing. Monday’s vote did not approve closing the school, but it did start the process of taking action to do so at a later date.

One of the more vocal board members on the matter was Paul Caffery, who already went through the closing of Mount Hope elementary several years ago. Caffery was strongly against the closing then, as he is now, stating that Wedel and the district had not done enough to attract potential home-schooled students from the area around Partridge to increase enrollment — currently at 51 students. The district had hoped to entice even some of the more than 100 part-time homeschool students around the area, but only a few came to the district.

Wedel said that enrollment is in decline and will further decline over the years, noting that this year’s kindergarten class is nearly 20 students less than what this year’s graduating class will be and the numbers won’t get any better. Wedel stated that there comes a time when something different has to be done and that time had come, adding that any decision like this is unpleasant.

Wedel went on to say that very few, if any, 3A and 4A schools have even two elementary schools, let alone three, like USD 312.

Many who were in attendance said they will simply move their students out of the district if the school closes and that it made little sense to close the district’s newest building. Arguments were also made that the district will still have to keep up the building and do maintenance on it until it could be sold, much like the Mount Hope building.

The Public hearing will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at Haven High School. Final action by the board to close the school could come at the November meeting.