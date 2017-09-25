USD 308 to purchase Northgate Dillons building

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson School Board gave approval for the district to enter into a purchase agreement with Dillons for the former Northgate store at 30th and Plum during last night’s agenda session.

When the renovation is completed, the 60-thousand-square-foot building will house the district’s Pre-K programs, which may also include Early Head Start, jointly operated by TECH USD 308 and the early ed center. It will also house the Parents as Teachers program. The district hopes to have the programs moved to the new facility by 2019.

The Pre-K facility will likely utilize about 60-75 percent of the available space of the facility with a long list of possibilities for the remaining space including a new home for the administrative offices, a centralized kitchen for the district or possible relocation of the district IT department.

Superintendent Gary Price said this all came about after the need arose to consolidate Pre-K programs and provide all-day service for those students. He noted that they approached Dillons, who was willing to negotiate the purchase of the building. The cost of the building will be $450,000, far less than the original asking price of $1.5 million.

The new building could also eliminate or repurpose a number of district buildings including the Hutcherson Center in Careyville, the current administration center, the early ed center and Avenue A school, which may be closing as a traditional school by next year.

The Northgate building has been vacant since Dillons moved into its new Marketplace store at 30th and Waldron in August of 2013.