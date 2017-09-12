USD 308 School Board approves advertising policy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Whether it’s a vinyl sign on a fence, a raffle of a product or sponsorship of a major event, sponsorships and advertising have become common in education.

During its regular meeting Monday, the USD 308 School Board formally adopted an administrative regulation to guide staff on advertising, sponsorships, and donations. The regulation provides staff clear information about when the board needs to be involved and what may or may not be approved.

In short, the board will approve any advertising, sponsorship or donation that is valued at $5,000 or more. The superintendent can approve – but may also defer approval to the board – for donations between $1,000 and $4,999. A donation, sponsorship or advertising of less than $1,000 would be handled at the building level.

The regulation gives detailed information on what is appropriate and what may be inappropriate advertising.

The board also approved the use of ArbiterPay to pay Kansas State High School Activities Association event officials used by the district. The ArbiterPay system is designed to simplify the process for schools to pay game officials.

They also increased adult meal prices for the district to comply with state regulations. Adult breakfasts will go up 10 cents to $2.10 with adult lunches going up 5 cents to $3.60.