USD 308 extends Price’s contract for a second year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 School District gave itself some extra time when it comes to finding a new superintendent.

During last night’s agenda session, the board voted to retain interim Superintendent Gary Price for another year. That means Price will stay the Interim Superintendent through 2019.

Price was named to the position after the resignation of Dr. Shelly Kiblinger this summer. Price was to be the head of the district for the year while the board determined what direction to take in finding Kiblinger’s replacement.

After a short executive session, the board voted to extend Price’s contract.