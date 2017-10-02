(UPDATE) Suspect in Hutch murder case formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The suspect in the fatal shooting on Sept. 22 was back before a judge Monday for the reading of the formal charge.

Thirty-four-year-old Quinton Moore has now been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting of 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen. The state is calling the shooting intentional and premeditated.

Moore is accused of going to a residence at 1701 E. 30th and shooting Allen multiple times with a handgun before leaving. Allen was found by a friend later in the morning laying in bed with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and face.

The charge is an off-grid felony with a sentencing of life with no chance of parole for 25 years if he’s convicted.

He remains jailed on a $500,000 million bond.