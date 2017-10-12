(UPDATE) Skeletal remains found behind Hutchinson business

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains across the tracks behind the Home Depot store in Hutchinson. Police Lt. Marty Robertson says it appears that it was a homeless person who had set up camp at that location.

The body had been there for an extended period of time.

Ironically, the remains were discovered by another homeless person looking for a place to live.

Robertson says there is no evidence at this time of foul play.

*The original report from authorities listed Lowe’s as the location.