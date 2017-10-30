UPDATE: Police, Kan. school district investigate battery involving football team

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities continue the investigating of battery involving high school students in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department learned of the incident involving members of the Manhattan High School football team on Thursday evening in the 3300 block of Robinson Drive in Manhattan, according to a media release from police.

Officers reported multiple teenage suspects kicked and hit two victims, a 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys.

On Monday, USD 383 spokesperson Michelle Jones confirmed members of the Manhattan High School football team were involved and the school district is working with law enforcement on the investigation.

Officers are in the process of filing a battery report and did not release additional details on Monday. The

Manhattan football team defeated Wichita East 21-0 the night after the incident. The team is schedule to host Derby on October 3. The football coach has not issued a formal statement on any disciplinary action for players involved.