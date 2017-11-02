(UPDATE) Fatal fire being investigated in Reno County

RENO COUNTY — One man was killed in a house fire in the county early Thursday morning according to Sheriff Captain Steve Lutz.

At approximately 8:23 a.m., county fire units were dispatched to a house fire at 917 N. Dean Rd., in Rural Reno County. Firefighters from Reno County Fire District #3 arrived on scene and began to fight the fire. This fire appeared to be engulfing the rear of the house, however, it spread throughout and into the roof. It was believed that the house was unoccupied at this time. At some point, the roof collapsed into the house.

The fire was contained fairly quickly and, around 10:30 a.m., firefighters began a search of the inside of the house and discovered the body of an adult white male who was deceased and inside of the residence.

At that time, deputies from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Investigators from the Hutchinson Fire Department, the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office, and a Coroner Investigator were called in to assist.

Lutz says the investigation continues into the cause and the origin of the fire, and also into the death of the person found in the fire scene.

Once a positive identification is made on the person and the next of kin are notified, a name of the person will be released.