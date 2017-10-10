UPDATE: KSU asks for help with investigation of alleged campus hate crime

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities continue to investigate a case of vandalism on the Kansas State campus in Manhattan.

On Tuesday, the K-State Police Department asked for the public’s help with information on the damage to a Sukkah and a vehicle between Marlatt and Goodnow Halls at KSU on Friday, October 6, according to a social media report.

Police are investigating all causes because it is unknown if Friday’s severe weather had a role in the damage or if it was related to a hate crime.

There currently are no suspects and no witnesses have come forward.

On Monday Kansas State President Richard Myers released a statement condemning the violence.

In April the University condemned Anti-Semitic posters found on the KSU campus.

“In response to the hateful act on campus there will be a Sukkot Solidarity Dinner Wednesday, 6p.m. in Bosco Plaza on campus,” according to graduate student Glen Buickerood.

He had collaborated with the Jewish student group Hillel to put up the sukkah to promote diversity.

“Wednesday’s dinner will include a few speakers, but we will focus on being in community with one another, he said.

“Those attending are encouraged to bring a meal that upholds Jewish customs. All are welcome.”