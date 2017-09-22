Hutch Post

Suspect in Friday’s fatal shooting makes court appearance

by

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The suspect in last Friday’s shooting made an initial court appearance.

Thirty-four-year-old Quinton Moore of Hutchinson faces a charge of first-degree murder for the shooting of 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen.

According to Police, Moore allegedly arrived at the residence of 1701 E. 30th and shot Allen multiple times with a handgun. Moore then immediately fled the home. Allen was found by a friend later in the morning laying in a bed with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and face.

Moore was described as an on-and-off roommate and apparently told someone after the murder that he emptied a clip with the black handgun. Under Miranda, Moore apparently admitted to the shooting. He was apparently upset about some things involving the victim according to statements made in court, but Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen didn’t specify what upset him.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hutchinson Police Department at 694-2816.

Moore will be back in court next week to hear any formal charges.

  • PoweredByPoverty

    There are two things you will NEVER hear me say to someone with neck or facial tattoos-
    “You’re hired” and “Not guilty”.

    • Ryan

      Same here. I was just about to say that exact thing. Face and neck tattoos.

      • Tim Detter

        Would not want any of u citzens of the year on my jury.

        • Ryan

          Don’t worry Tim, that’s why I would be immediately excused from jury selection upon examination because of my obvious bias. Thats the beauty of the justice system. The ability to be judged by a group of non-biased peers. Another beauty of the justice system is being able to put the people that murder their friends in Cold Blood in prison for the rest of their lives.

          • simeau

            at least you admit bias, but you are ascribing guilt to a set of people based on their appearance. That contradicts our most basic rights. And making a public statement advocating the denial of rights to another based on their appearance flies in the face of everything a American should stand for. Would you like to have your rights denied simply because someone felt there was something wrong with your appearance?

          • Ryan

            Oh my simeau…. you really got me didn’t you, I’ve been so properly chastised. Good thing this is America and it’s my right to believe that putting badges of low intelligence and poor decision-making skills on your face and neck is a huge warning sign. And good thing the court systems protect this person’s rights against horrible, terrible people like me who might assume the police know how to do their jobs and wouldn’t arrest somebody mere hours after a murder if they weren’t highly confident of his guilt. You realize that this took place right across from a Pic Quick and that there is more than likely video evidence of him entering and leaving the house. I’m in no way infringing On this man’s rights, I made a comment on a news discussion board about how I personally feel about people with face tattoos, so tell me again how I’m denying this man his rights by exerciseing my right to form a personal opinion and express it publicly. That is My right to free speech after all.

          • Jim Shorts

            This is simply a graduation ceremony of a life full of bad decisions!

          • 2Cents

            Six Thoughts:
            • You seem to enjoy arguing with strangers.
            • You seem to have a strong need to be right and victorious in all of these quarrels.
            • You seem to have little appreciation for the free exchange of ideas.
            • Your tone is confrontational, disrespectful, emotionally charged, and, well, uppity.
            • Your tone inhibits the production genuine respect.
            • How one plays the game is more important than wins and losses to many folks.

          • Ryan

            Hey again 2cents, 6 thoughts.
            1. I don’t enjoy arguing with strangers. I find this tedious actually. You are the one that likes to counter comment on my comments. I seem to rub you the wrong way with my opinions, maybe don’t engage with me and counter my comments if you find me to simply be a troll that likes to argue with other anonymous people. Why even comment directly to me if you hold such a low opinion of my opinions? I only comment on yours when you are addressing me directly.
            2. These people in this particular thread of conversation chose to confront me with faulted logic. Everybody is pretty sure this guy committed this crime and he is by far not the only person with a face full of tattoos to be on here for murder, rape, drugs, robbery or assault.
            3. I find your comments to be quite uppity as well, hence my tone in our previous interactions which seems to be coloring your opinion of me, although my long-winded opinions probably come off as pretty pompous, even to myself, I will grant you that one. By the way I do in fact believe your opinions or anyone elses on here hold just as much value as mine, regardless of if we like the tone of each other’s posts or not.
            4. I highly doubt that I am alone in feeling that I would never hire somebody with face and neck tattoos and that I would prejudge some level of guilt based on that. The point is that’s why I would not be chosen as a jury member.
            5. You don’t find simeaus comments to be at all confrontational, uppity or just plain aggressively misinformed? Just mine? Is that possibly because of our previous interaction? Or is it just that it irritates you that I don’t go away with my tail between my legs when somebody counters my opinion with what I consider faulty logic?
            6. I don’t expect to change anybody’s opinion based on what I say on a news message board. I don’t feel vindicated about a perceived win when I respond to somebody responding to something I said, I am only expressing my opinions and mine alone which was initially simply that I would not hire somebody with face tattoos.

            Furthermore simeaus is absolutely right that everybody is entitled to a fair and unbiased trial, but he is wrong in assuming that my opinions have been influenced by mass news media somehow and not by living in this town and noticing obvious patterns. You are also right in pointing out that I’m long-winded and confrontational when confronted and that it is somewhat counter productive and disrespectful. Not my intention but it does seem to have that effect, especially with you evidently. But you are wrong in assuming that everything I said is false because of that and that everything they said is correct because of that.

          • simeau

            just so you don’t feel singled out, I included your buddy PBP in my reply under his comment.

          • Tim Detter

            Ryan u watch to much Live PD in the basement of ur moms house. I am just saying wait for more information before hanging him. I don’t want to live in ur Trump world. Where human beings are judge by the way they look.

      • Angie Collins

        Oh wow people…
        <———special needs bus driver with facial tattoos

    • simeau

      Ryan, nothing I say is going to get through your self righteous forcefield. You tripped on your dick. now go lick your self-inflicted wound.

      The rest my comments are directed to anybody who reads this.

      The fact that Ryan didn’t answer my question reinforces the existence of his double standard. The rest of this goes for PoweredByPoverty as well.
      Tattoos are a form of personal expression and regardless of whether one chooses to SOCIALLY accept or reject a person based on the existence of said tattoos, he crossed the line when he and his buddy PoweredbyPoverty advocated attachment of guilt based on said expression. Helooo Orwell, helllooo 1984.  Ryan wants to judge others for exercising their right to freedom of expression while he stands immune from criticism. He is advocating the establishment or support of discrimination in a public forum, which leaves his comments fair game. The fact that he got defensive and/or felt offended that anyone dare criticize his self-righteous attitude belies an ignorance that is rampant in our dysfunctional society.   The facts of the case have nothing to do with my original contention, and it’s extremely prejudicial to use a case to establish and promote such an attitude as I have described.  ”guilty because, well, tattoos…” might as well say guilty because eye shadow or pink rhinestones. guilty because you don’t like people who are different. guess what precedent that sets. it gives authority figures the authority to discriminate by any criterion THEY decide to utilize. It’s the same kind of bullshit they use on the Left to demonize Whites with “White Privilege” and “White Guilt”

      • Ryan

        Wow. You got a lot of long winded opinions don’t you. And for the record I have close friends that have face tattoos and I’ve told them the same thing to their tattooed faces. Still not hiring anybody with face tattoos, sorry for you don’t make stupid life decisions maybe. Putting tattoos on your face and neck is a choice not a deformity or disability. And you are the very definition of a self-righteous blowhard by the way.

  • Luv BBQ

    Friendly chap, eh. Well, at least Janice meant something to him. Maybe he had something to do with that to.

    • simeau

      sounds like you might have information pertinent to the case.

      • Ryan

        Simeau, seriously the tattoos on his face say R.I.P. Janice. Luv bbq is only using his eyes. Take it down a notch.

        • Ryan

          Or HER eyes, sorry LuvBBQ. wouldn’t want to assume your gender or preferred pronoun, might make simeau have an aneurysm.

  • D R Parks

    waiting to learn of the history between these two, any previous police actions with them, and what other police calls to this location.

  • simeau

    It will be interesting to hear what the evidence is. how did they connect the suspect? Saying the body was “found later” implies the body was left alone in the house for some time. The way it’s worded implies there were no witnesses to the act. However there was a motive, and not always just one motive, or one suspect.

    Everyone has the right to a fair trial, and people are attaching guilt because of tattoos? I’m not defending the man, I am defending common sense. It’s too bad mass media has conditioned us to the rush to judgment fallacy.

  • Tionna Rose Alderson

    i actually know him and im not surprised he has always been troubled

  • 2Cents

    It ain’t about changing the opinions of others, it’s about sharing, respecting, and digesting, the opinions of others, and in the process, possibly expanding one’s perception of reality, and growing as an individual.

    It ain’t about what we may think or believe as individuals; it’s about what we do, and whether or not our actions help or harm our neighbors. If your priorities differ—so be it!