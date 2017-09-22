Suspect in Friday’s fatal shooting makes court appearance

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The suspect in last Friday’s shooting made an initial court appearance.

Thirty-four-year-old Quinton Moore of Hutchinson faces a charge of first-degree murder for the shooting of 42-year-old Clarence D. Allen.

According to Police, Moore allegedly arrived at the residence of 1701 E. 30th and shot Allen multiple times with a handgun. Moore then immediately fled the home. Allen was found by a friend later in the morning laying in a bed with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and face.

Moore was described as an on-and-off roommate and apparently told someone after the murder that he emptied a clip with the black handgun. Under Miranda, Moore apparently admitted to the shooting. He was apparently upset about some things involving the victim according to statements made in court, but Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen didn’t specify what upset him.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hutchinson Police Department at 694-2816.

Moore will be back in court next week to hear any formal charges.