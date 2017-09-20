Union Pacific to streamline operations

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Union Pacific Corporation announced it will revamp its business structure to make it more cost effective. The news comes in the wake of the recent announcement that the nation’s largest railroad would eliminate 750 non-transportation workers.

The railroad, which runs about 25 trains per day through Reno County, says it will consolidate its six major divisions into four in order to serve its customers in a better manner. The four new units are: Agricultural Products, Energy, Industrial and Premium.

Additionally, the company will merge four of its subsidiaries — Union Pacific Distribution Services, Streamline, ShipCarsNow and Insight Network Logistics — into Loup Logistics Company starting Nov 1.