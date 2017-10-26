Union Pacific posts better-than-expected quarterly results

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Union Pacific today reported 2017 third quarter net income of $1.2 billion, or a $1.50 per diluted share. This compares to $1.1 billion, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2016. All of this despite projections that were lower due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

Operating revenue of $5.4 billion was up 5 percent in the third quarter 2017 compared to the third quarter 2016. Third quarter business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, declined 1 percent compared to 2016. The nation’s largest railroad saw an unexpected drop in coal shipments, which ate into its bottom line, but also saw an upturn in other areas.

Volume increases were recognized in industrial products at 26 percent with a slight increase in intermodal shipments of three percent. Along with the two percent drop in coal, declines also came in agricultural products, automotive and chemicals.

The railroad also continues cost-cutting, announcing plans to eliminate 500 professional jobs along with another 250 non-transportation employees in the near future.

Up next for the quarterly earnings reports for companies with ties to Hutchinson is ADM on Oct. 31, followed by Siemens/Gamesa Nov. 6 and Tyson Nov.13.