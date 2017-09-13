Two workers at state fair busted for pocketing gate admission proceeds

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two men working at the Kansas State Fair selling tickets were arrested Tuesday for reportedly selling gate admission tickets, but then pocketing the money.

Leon Gould and Charles Scott both face misdemeanor charges of theft of property or services.

Both men made first court appearances where they were told of the potential charge against them. According to statements made in court, both admitted to what they did.

This occurred at Gate 6 on the fairgrounds. Both requested a signature bond, but Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen denied their request.

Both will be back in court next week.