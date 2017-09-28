Two suspects in distribution case take different paths

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — During a scheduled preliminary hearing Thursday, two people from Salina arrested in October of last year at the dorms at Hutchinson Community College for suspicion of drug distribution took different paths.

Savannah Smith, 23, entered a plea to simple possession of marijuana and, as part of the agreement, will testify against 22-year-old Rheim D. Guerrero, who was bound over for trial.

The two were arrested at 1501 N. Ford for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of Graber Elementary School and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials apparently found a backpack in room 220 that contained a jar with the suspected marijuana inside as well as a small scale. The amount of marijuana was allegedly around 22 grams.

Smith will be sentenced in about 30 days and Guerrero will be arraigned on the charges next week.