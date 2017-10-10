Two suspects arrested for drug distribution formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two local residents jailed for drug distribution have been formally charged.

Morgan Walkup and Amy Irvin are accused of being in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs with the intent to distribute.

Law enforcement served a search warrant on a home on West 6th in South Hutchinson on Oct. 3 and reportedly found the drugs and drug paraphernalia, including a scale.

They’re also charged with two counts of aggravated endangerment of a child with two children in the home at the time.

The case against the two will now move to a waiver-status docket.