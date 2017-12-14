Two residents plead to simple robbery in Dillons theft case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people arrested for taking merchandise by force or threat of bodily harm entered pleas to simple robbery.

The state had charged Skylar Seals and Stacy Marbut of aggravated robbery after they apparently used pepper spray on a Dillons employee as they were attempting to get away with a shopping cart full of merchandise.

The victim apparently didn’t know what he was sprayed with, according to District Attorney Keith Schroeder, who says it got into the victim’s eyes. That was back on June 20.

Both will be sentenced in February. Both sides will be able to argue disposition in the case. Schroeder says he will ask for prison.