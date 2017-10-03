Two residents busted for drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two local residents are jailed on charges pending involving the distribution of drugs.

Morgan Walkup and Amy Irvin are accused of being in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs with the intent to distribute.

Law enforcement served a search warrant on a home on West 6th early Tuesday morning and reportedly found the drugs and drug paraphernalia, including a scale.

Roth has a bond of $58,000 and Irvin has a bond of $54,500.

Both should be back in court next week for the formal reading of charges.