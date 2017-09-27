Hutch Post

Two facing drug charges scheduled for hearing Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people charged in a drug distribution case are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday

Sehara Hays and Bryon McCoy are both charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute. Misdemeanor charges include possession of a prescription drug, marijuana, and personal use drug paraphernalia.

The pair was arrested after law enforcement discovered the drugs at a home in 700 block of West 21st back on April 5. 

McCoy was located in a bedroom. Nearby was a Ziploc bag of marijuana and a larger bag that contained two bags of methamphetamine and several more bags for packaging.

The hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Joe McCarville Thursday morning.

