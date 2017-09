HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 29-year-old Hutchinson woman was arrested early this morning at an apartment in the 300 block of East 4th for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacci Branscom faces those charges while 27-year-old Anthony Fuller was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

The arrest came just before 1 a.m.

Both should be in court next week for the formal reading of charges.