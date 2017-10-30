Two arrested on drug and gun charges

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were taken to jail on drug and gun charges Friday after the report of a suspicious vehicle in the 700 block of West Nickerson Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Gloria Maria Sanchez, and her passenger, 38-year-old Bruce Douglas Alexander II, were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

Police spotted a vehicle and made contact with Alexander and discovered he had outstanding warrants in Shawnee County. Officers could smell drugs. That led to a search of the vehicle where they found two handguns, one reportedly stolen in Missouri. They also found the drugs, a scale and $1,083 in cash.

Sanchez has bonded while Alexander is jailed on a $15,000 bond. He is apparently wanted by U.S. Marshals and may have witnessed a friend’s death. He also has two convictions from Shawnee County for aggravated assault.

He’ll be back in court next week, while Sanchez should appear later this week.