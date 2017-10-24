Trunk or Treat this Saturday in South Hutchinson

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It has become a fun annual event in South Hutchinson.

The annual South Hutchinson Trunk or Treat will be held this Saturday at 1st and Washington St., South Hutchinson.

According to the city, more than 40 exhibitors, community organizations, local business and emergency services will be on hand to provide safe trick-or-treating for area youngsters. The city will provide all kinds of vehicles for visitors to experience with lots of goodies.

This is the ninth year the city of South Hutchinson has provided the trunk or treat event.