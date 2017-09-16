Trump signs bill to award Bob Dole the Congressional Gold Medal

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) today announced President Trump has signed their bill to award former Kansas U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole with the Congressional Gold Medal.

.@SenatorDole is an American hero. And that’s why Congress voted to award him with a Congressional Gold Medal. https://t.co/S2otWiiVlv pic.twitter.com/aEoaFfxSkc — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) September 15, 2017

“I cannot think of anyone more deserving of one of our nation’s highest honors than Bob Dole,” said Senator Roberts. “Bob is a true American hero who has dedicated his life to serving our nation and the great state of Kansas. The swift passage and overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress is a true testament to the gratitude of Senator Dole’s service. I am so proud that the House and Senate were able to come together to give Senator Dole the recognition he deserves. Thank you to Rep. Jenkins for her work in the House, and I look forward to him receiving this honor.”

“This is a much overdue honor that could not have been accomplished without the great work of Senator Roberts and our entire Kansas Congressional delegation,” said Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins. “Senator Dole has spent his life serving the state of Kansas and our country – helping veterans and combatting child hunger and poverty. I cannot think of anyone more deserving of a Congressional Gold Medal than the Senator. I am pleased the President quickly approved this legislation, and I look forward to the presentation of this elite award in the near future.”

The Bob Dole Congressional Gold Medal Act, was introduced on July 24, 2017. It passed the Senate on August 3, 2017, with every single U.S. Senator cosponsoring the legislation. It passed the House on September 5, 2017. Video of Sen. Roberts speaking on the bill following Senate passage is available here, and video of Rep. Jenkins speaking on the bill following House passage is available here.

The signature of the legislation confirms that Sen. Dole will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in “recognition for his service to the nation as a soldier, legislator and statesman.” It is the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions. It is the most distinguished honor and the highest civilian honor given by the Congress.

Every member of the Kansas delegation is an original cosponsor, including: U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), and Reps. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.) and Ron Estes (R-Kan.).

In addition to every senator cosponsoring the bill, a bipartisan group of Senator Dole’s former colleagues who remain in the Senate signed on to the legislation as original cosponsors. They include: Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Thad Cochran (R-Miss.), Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), Patty Murray (Wash.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.).

The full text of the legislation can he found here.