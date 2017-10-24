Trial for man charged in criminal sodomy case underway

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The trial for a 55-year-old man charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and failing to register as a sex offender is underway in District Court.

Richard Dean McHenry is the defendant with the victim alleging that the relationship between the two started back in 2009 when she was 16, but changed over time. His demeanor toward her also changed. The state alleges the sexual encounters occurred in April of 2016 and were forced.

The victim claims that the last encounter happened when she came to his home to get some of her belongings. During that encounter, she was kicked and then sexually assaulted.

If he’s convicted of the sodomy charges, he would be considered a persistent sex offender, meaning he could get double the sentence.

McHenry has a prior conviction for aggravated criminal sodomy for a case from 2000 out of Jefferson County and is required to register as a sex offender, but again has failed to do so.

The trial is being held in front of Judge Trish Rose.