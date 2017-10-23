Tornado siren testing scheduled this week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — City officials in Hutchinson will be testing the outdoor emergency notification sirens throughout the week for maintenance and equipment upgrades.

These sirens are designed to alert anyone outside to go indoors and tune in to local radio, television or weather radio for severe weather information.

Severe weather is not anticipated this week. Officials are merely testing, doing maintenance and upgrading their equipment.

However, you are being encouraged to take this opportunity to practice your preparedness drills. You can visit www.ready.gov to learn more about preparedness.