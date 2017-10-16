Topeka records 25 homicides, up dramatically from 2014

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka is investigating an unusually high number of homicides.

There have been more than 25 so far this year. That’s a marked increase from 2014 when there were seven.

Topeka police deputy chief Darin Scott says violent crime is a “community issue” and that police “cannot tackle this problem alone.”

Staff has been added to the police department’s organized crime and gang unit and the behavioral health unit. Authorities also have identified areas with high levels of violent crime and focused officers on those neighborhoods.

Of the 25 homicides, one suspect was identified, but died. Two others were found to be justified. Four were a result of murder-suicides. Eleven led to arrests, and six others remain unsolved. A police shooting in September remains under investigation.