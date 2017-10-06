Time Change: Salthawk Football sets 5 pm kickoff

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With storms threatening to hit the Hutchinson area Friday night, school officials have moved the opening kickoff for Hutch High vs. Salina South to 5 p.m.:

“Because of the potential for rain later in the evening, the Hutchinson High School Homecoming game with Salina South has been moved up two hours Friday. All activities are at Gowans Stadium.”

“Pre-game festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with recognition of the three Wall of Honor Inductees, followed by the crowning of the Homecoming king.”

“Kickoff of the HHS vs. Salina South football game will be at 5 p.m. The Homecoming queen will be recognized at halftime.” —Hutch High Press Release

The start time for tomorrow night’s football game has been changed to 5:00 pm. All scheduled activities will take place as planned. — Salthawk Athletics (@salthawkad) October 6, 2017

Gates will open at 3:30 for tomorrow’s football game with Salina South. Game time moved to 5:00. — Salthawk Athletics (@salthawkad) October 6, 2017