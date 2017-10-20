Time Change: Blue Dragons vs. Grizzlies moved to 7:30 pm

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HutchCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Because of potential weather problems on Saturday afternoon, the Hutchinson Community College Athletic Department has announced that the Blue Dragon Football game time with Butler Community College has been changed.

Originally a noon kickoff at Gowans Stadium, The No. 9 Blue Dragons and No. 16 Grizzlies will now kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Gowans.

Saturday’s forecast is calling for thunderstorms, some potentially strong, to take place from 1 to 5 p.m.

With a large crowd anticipated for Saturday’s game — this is HutchCC’s Homecoming Weekend — for the safety of all who are at the game, the decision was made to change the opening kickoff time.

Gates at Gowans Stadium will now open at 6:30 p.m. for fans to enter the stadium.