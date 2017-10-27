Thursday Prep Football scores from the Associated Press

Reno County

Hutchinson Central Christian 74, Caldwell 28

Hutchinson Trinity 18, Haven 6

Nickerson 14, Clearwater 0

Pretty Prairie 55, Stafford 20

Macksville 84, Fairfield-Cunningham 38

Other area schools

Kiowa County 40, Pratt Skyline 22

Central Plains 54, Goessel 0

Ellinwood 52, Canton-Galva 26

Garden Plain 18, Cheney 13

Hesston 45, Marion 24

Hoisington 55, Lyons 0

Little River 46, St. John 0

Sedgwick 66, Inman 0

Southeast Saline 52, Hillsboro 0

Sterling 26, Halstead 24

Some high school football scores provided by www.scorestream.com.