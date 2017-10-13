Three-vehicle chain reaction accident injures one

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 42-year-old man was slightly injured after a three-vehicle chain reaction accident in the city just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Kaden J. Makey of Hutchinson was cited for inattentive driving after his vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by 42-year-old Leon Conley, also of Hutchinson.

Conley was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for a neck injury.

After Conley’s car was struck, he then rear-ended a car driven by 46-year-old Ana Simental.