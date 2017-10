HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Join Daren Dunn weekday mornings on My 93.1 for your chance to win a buffet from Pizza Ranch.

He’ll give you five movies, one actor or actress is in all five. Correctly identify the celebrity and win!

Enjoy a special version of The Name Game Friday mornings at 7:35.

The Name Game with Daren Dunn — weekday mornings at 7:35!

Click here to learn more and see past games.